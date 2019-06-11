Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)

Published on June 18, 2019 at 10:46 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of March. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Hedge fund interest in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare NEWM to other stocks including Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), and Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Leon Cooperman Omega Advisors

Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM).

How have hedgies been trading New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in NEWM a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

NEWM_june2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Omega Advisors, managed by Leon Cooperman, holds the largest position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM). Omega Advisors has a $26.7 million position in the stock, comprising 1.6% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Citadel Investment Group, led by Ken Griffin, holding a $6.3 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies and Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Because New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there was a specific group of hedge funds who sold off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital said goodbye to the biggest investment of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $7.2 million in stock, and Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.4 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR), and Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE). This group of stocks’ market values match NEWM’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PLAB 13 67607 -3
KURA 17 207125 2
ACOR 22 161061 0
CLNE 11 32009 3
Average 15.75 116951 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $117 million. That figure was $48 million in NEWM’s case. Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately NEWM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NEWM were disappointed as the stock returned -10.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc...Is bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Crocs, Inc. (CROX) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, John Paulson, Steve Cohen, Jana Partners, Twitter Inc. (TWTR), Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (ESCC), New Media Inv Group (NEWM), and More Billionaire Leon Cooperman’s Top Dividend Stock Picks Hedge Funds Are Buying New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) Enormous Cluster of Insider Selling at Brokerage and Investment Banking Firm Stifel (SF), Plus Other Noteworthy Insider Transactions Voluminous Insider Selling at Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Flowserve Corp (FLS), Plus Insider Buying at WBA and Others 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.