Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Montage Resources Corporation (MR)

We’re going to check out the recent hedge fund action regarding Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR).

How are hedge funds trading Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 50% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MR over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Axar Capital held the most valuable stake in Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR), which was worth $18.8 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Raging Capital Management which amassed $14.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, MAK Capital One, and D E Shaw were also bullish on Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Axar Capital, managed by Andrew Axelrod, assembled the biggest position in Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR). Axar Capital had $18.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. William C. Martin’s Raging Capital Management also made a $14.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners, Michael Kaufman’s MAK Capital One, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN), TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC), Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT), and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to MR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position BOMN 5 261009 1 TC 1 283 1 SBT 7 28083 -3 IHC 2 15360 -1 Average 3.75 76184 -0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 3.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $76 million. That figure was $53 million in MR’s case. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (Southfield, MI) (NASDAQ:SBT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately MR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MR were disappointed as the stock returned -55.3% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

