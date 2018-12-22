Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 5:00 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy league graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Is LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) a bargain? Prominent investors are taking a bearish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that lpsn isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8,000 funds with their doors open at the moment, We hone in on the leaders of this group, about 700 funds. These hedge fund managers administer bulk of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by tracking their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has determined a number of investment strategies that have historically exceeded the broader indices. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Let’s go over the key hedge fund action regarding LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

How have hedgies been trading LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LPSN heading into this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with LPSN Positions

Among these funds, RGM Capital held the most valuable stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), which was worth $39.8 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $39.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, AQR Capital Management, and D E Shaw were also bullish on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. At the top of the heap, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group cut the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth about $1.4 million in stock. Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s fund, Springbok Capital, also dropped its stock, about $0.6 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). We will take a look at Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH), Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF), and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to LPSN’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MTH 13 223910 -3
PZZA 27 358846 8
PPDF 5 7735 0
TAC 9 17973 2
Average 13.5 152116 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $152 million. That figure was $129 million in LPSN’s case. Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PZZA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreIs Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Discovery Group I, LLC and Liveperson Inc (LPSN) 13D Filing: Discovery Group I, Llc and Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Anymore Does Insider Buying Spree Suggest These Stocks Are Poised To Explode? Destrier Capital Raises Exposure To LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Shannon River Fund Management Boosts Stake In LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Team, Inc. (TISI) Anymore 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.