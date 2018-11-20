Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 6:39 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are bad at investing. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. Hedge funds underperform because they are hedged. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 12.1% in the first 5 months of this year through May 30th (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 18.7% during the same 5-month period. An average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this due to the hedges they implement and the large fees they charge. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that investors can outperform the market by imitating hedge funds’ stock picks rather than directly investing in hedge funds. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC).

Is Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) undervalued? Prominent investors are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that kgc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the 21st century investor’s toolkit there are a lot of indicators stock traders have at their disposal to size up their stock investments. A duo of the most under-the-radar indicators are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best hedge fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a superb amount (see the details here).

Crispin Odey

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action surrounding Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC).

How are hedge funds trading Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 12% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in KGC a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with KGC Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the number one position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), worth close to $202 million, corresponding to 0.2% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is AQR Capital Management, led by Cliff Asness, holding a $58.9 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers that are bullish comprise Crispin Odey’s Odey Asset Management Group, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Sprott Asset Management, managed by Eric Sprott, assembled the most valuable position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC). Sprott Asset Management had $2.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Kenneth Tropin’s Graham Capital Management also initiated a $0.5 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new KGC position is Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC). We will take a look at Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), and Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble KGC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LITE 31 534593 0
PSB 12 53680 0
SMAR 30 568636 13
DECK 29 593943 8
Average 25.5 437713 5.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $438 million. That figure was $319 million in KGC’s case. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately KGC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); KGC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -7.3% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
EA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After Hours Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) 13 Biggest Gold Mining Companies in the World Four Penny Stocks Billionaires Are Invested In 10 Best Gold Stocks To Buy Right Now 10 Largest Canadian Gold Mining Companies 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.