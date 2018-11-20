Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 3:43 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that IAC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to take a glance at the latest hedge fund action surrounding IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Hedge fund activity in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 51 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 2% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 51 hedge funds with a bullish position in IAC a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

IAC_june2019

More specifically, Cadian Capital was the largest shareholder of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), with a stake worth $349.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Cadian Capital was Marcato Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $197.3 million. AQR Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. SQN Investors, managed by Amish Mehta, initiated the largest position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC). SQN Investors had $47.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Tim David’s Guardian Point Capital also initiated a $10.5 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new IAC investors: Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) but similarly valued. These stocks are Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG), Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG), Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS), and Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to IAC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LNG 53 5187506 7
SHG 4 11258 -3
GRFS 14 267276 0
SNN 13 274777 2
Average 21 1435204 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1435 million. That figure was $2018 million in IAC’s case. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on IAC as the stock returned 5.8% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Brenham Capital Management and Brenner West Capital Partners Are Closing; Will These Stocks Drop? IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Hedge Fund Sentiment Unchanged IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Hedge Funds Think It’s A Perfect Match for Their Portfolios 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC): Why Maran Capital Finds It Attractive 3 Blockchain Dating Apps Vying to Change the Game for Tinder and the Rest 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.