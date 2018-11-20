Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Published on December 20, 2018 at 9:51 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the September quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors endured a torrid quarter, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Is Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 6 recently. Our calculations also showed that RE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. RE was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with RE positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management

Let’s take a look at the new hedge fund action regarding Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

What does the smart money think about Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RE over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

RE_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management has the biggest position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), worth close to $346.4 million, amounting to 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley of Polar Capital, with a $29.7 million position; 0.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish include Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Richard S. Pzena’s Pzena Investment Management and Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies.

Due to the fact that Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has faced falling interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few fund managers that decided to sell off their positions entirely by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group dropped the biggest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $7.5 million in stock, and Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $6.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 6 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE). These stocks are Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE), Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA), and The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to RE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FRT 21 252350 1
PE 44 1568881 5
DATA 37 2137998 5
AES 21 152189 3
Average 30.75 1027855 3.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.03 billion. That figure was $487 million in RE’s case. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) is even less popular than FRT. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Should You Avoid Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)? Apple Inc (AAPL) Supplier Among 3 Companies With Notable Insider Selling Reported Yesterday Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Billionaire Mason Hawkins’ Top Finance Stocks Are Loews Corporation (L), Aon plc (AON), And Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) What Hedge Funds and Insiders Think About Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Hedge Funds Are Buying Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.