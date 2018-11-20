Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CubeSmart (CUBE)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 8:20 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns rather than following the ups and downs of equity markets hoping that they will outperform the broader market. Our research shows that certain hedge funds do have great stock picking skills (and we can identify these hedge funds in advance pretty accurately), so let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Is CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) a bargain? The smart money is in a pessimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund positions dropped by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that CUBE isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our experts hone in on the leaders of this club, around 750 funds. These investment experts direct the lion’s share of the smart money’s total asset base, and by observing their unrivaled equity investments, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

We’re going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

How have hedgies been trading CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -9% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in CUBE a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

CUBE_june2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital has the biggest position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), worth close to $107.2 million, amounting to 0.6% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is AEW Capital Management, led by Jeffrey Furber, holding a $101.2 million position; the fund has 2.9% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that hold long positions contain Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management, Clint Carlson’s Carlson Capital and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Because CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few money managers that slashed their entire stakes last quarter. At the top of the heap, Jeffrey Pierce’s Snow Park Capital Partners said goodbye to the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $1.1 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) but similarly valued. These stocks are Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), and Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to CUBE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RGLD 17 67145 2
AXTA 43 1962919 8
FLS 20 235664 4
CTLT 15 145810 -4
Average 23.75 602885 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $603 million. That figure was $393 million in CUBE’s case. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on CUBE as the stock returned 4.1% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About CubeSmart (CUBE) Is CubeSmart (CUBE) A Good Stock To Buy? Is CubeSmart (CUBE) A Good Stock To Buy? 10 Most Successful Hedge Fund Managers and Their Stock Picks CubeSmart (CUBE) and Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Register Notable Insider Selling, Plus Insider Buying at Three Companies Is CubeSmart (CUBE) A Good Stock To Buy? Biomed Realty Trust Inc (BMR): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.