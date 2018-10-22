Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 6:26 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved dearly, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 20 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 6 percentage points so far in 2019. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are getting more bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ELP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. ELP was in 10 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with ELP holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Michael Platt BlueCrest Capital

We’re going to take a gander at the key hedge fund action regarding Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

What does smart money think about Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ELP over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ELP_june2019

The largest stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was held by D E Shaw, which reported holding $18.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Arrowstreet Capital with a $12.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, Marshall Wace LLP, and Renaissance Technologies.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, assembled the largest position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP). AQR Capital Management had $0.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt. also made a $0.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP). We will take a look at Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI), Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to ELP’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SWN 24 270841 -1
CIGI 14 670696 1
AKCA 7 27613 1
CEQP 4 8137 1
Average 12.25 244322 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $244 million. That figure was $53 million in ELP’s case. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ELP as the stock returned 38.1% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) A Good Stock To Buy ? Is Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ADR) (ELP) A Good Stock To Buy? Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA (ADR) (EBR.B): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Is Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Selling ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC) Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ADR) (ELP), CPFL Energia S.A. (ADR) (CPL), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (CIG): Three Electricity Picks From Brazil Should You Avoid Pepco Holdings, Inc. (POM)? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.