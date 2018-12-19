Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC)

Published on December 19, 2018 at 12:31 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2014) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC).

Is Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) the right pick for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions shrunk by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that cic isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. CIC was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with CIC positions at the end of the previous quarter.

At the moment there are a large number of formulas investors have at their disposal to value stocks. Some of the less known formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can outpace their index-focused peers by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Jeffrey Tannenbaum

We’re going to analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC).

Hedge fund activity in Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

At Q3’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -6% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CIC over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with CIC Positions

More specifically, Alyeska Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC), with a stake worth $17.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Alyeska Investment Group was Fir Tree, which amassed a stake valued at $17.8 million. Arrowgrass Capital Partners, Angelo Gordon & Co, and Governors Lane were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Because Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) has faced bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few money managers who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, John M. Angelo and Michael L. Gordon’s Angelo Gordon & Co cut the largest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $16.9 million in stock, and Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $13.4 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC). These stocks are Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE), Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE), and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble CIC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GLRE 7 7148 0
HVT 10 79009 1
JE 12 14045 1
OSBC 11 33757 3
Average 10 33490 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $33 million. That figure was $163 million in CIC’s case. Just Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:JE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedIs Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.