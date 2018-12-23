Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 11:31 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved, lost a third of its value since the end of July. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 30 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 yielded an average return of 6.7% year-to-date, vs. a gain of 2.6% for the S&P 500 Index. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM).

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. BSM was in 5 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with BSM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BSM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

We’re going to analyze the key hedge fund action regarding Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM).

What does the smart money think about Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 5 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in BSM at the beginning of this year. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds With BSM Positions

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Horizon Asset Management, managed by Murray Stahl, holds the largest position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM). Horizon Asset Management has a $8.6 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Renaissance Technologies, led by Jim Simons, holding a $5.3 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining professional money managers with similar optimism include Carson Yost’s Yost Capital Management, J. Carlo Cannell’s Cannell Capital and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Since Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there were a few hedgies that slashed their positions entirely in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital sold off the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $1.1 million in stock, and Eric Sprott’s Sprott Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $0.5 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV), Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU), Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK), and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). This group of stocks’ market valuations match BSM’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ESV 29 677112 2
MANU 8 95726 0
DK 31 403699 2
SMTC 13 134391 1
Average 20.25 327732 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $328 million. That figure was $19 million in BSM’s case. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) is even less popular than MANU. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreDo Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Glenview Capital, Elliott Management, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (CASI), ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI), Trinity Industries Inc (TRN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Steve Cohen, Starboard Value LP, Trinity Industries Inc (TRN), Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY), and More Is Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) A Good Stock To Buy? Heavy Insider Selling at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), Plus Insider Buying at 3 Other Companies 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.