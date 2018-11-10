Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY)

Published on December 8, 2018 at 6:15 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and famous investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds and investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find write-ups about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves and analyze what the smart money thinks of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) based on that data.

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. AVY was in 29 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with AVY holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AVY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a lot of gauges stock traders put to use to size up publicly traded companies. A duo of the most useful gauges are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top investment managers can trounce the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

How have hedgies been trading Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 29 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 12% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AVY over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AVY_dec2018

The largest stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $111.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Adage Capital Management with a $78.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Point72 Asset Management, and Millennium Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Echo Street Capital Management, managed by Greg Poole, established the largest position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Echo Street Capital Management had $18.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management also initiated a $2.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Roger Ibbotson’s Zebra Capital Management, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and George Zweig, Shane Haas and Ravi Chander’s Signition LP.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) but similarly valued. These stocks are Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL), Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR), Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to AVY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TYL 22 752257 2
SJR 16 200046 3
COTY 24 286361 10
IVZ 27 283714 8
Average 22.25 380595 5.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $380.60 billion. That figure was $463 million in AVY’s case. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
FOR FAIZAN Is Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) A Good Stock To Buy?FOR FAIZAN Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is MGM Resorts International (MGM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?FOR FAIZAN Should You Buy CSX Corporation (CSX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
What Does Smart Money Think about Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)? Noteworthy Insider Selling Observed At These Three Companies Avery Dennison Corp (AVY): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Dresser-Rand Group Inc. (DRC): Hedge Funds Are Bullish and Insiders Are Undecided, What Should You Do? Avery Dennison Corp (AVY): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Hewlett-Packard Company (HPQ), 3M Co (MMM): Why Brady Corp (BRC) Earnings Could Need a Jump-Start Is IDEX Corporation (IEX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.