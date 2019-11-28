Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Watching Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) From Afar

Published on November 29, 2019 at 10:33 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are known to underperform the bull markets but that’s not because they are bad at investing. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. Hedge funds underperform because they are hedged. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Total Return Index returned approximately 26% through November 22nd. Conversely, hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of nearly 35% during the same period. An average long/short hedge fund returned only a fraction of this due to the hedges they implement and the large fees they charge. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that investors can outperform the market by imitating hedge funds’ consensus stock picks rather than directly investing in hedge funds. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO).

Hedge fund interest in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare PRTO to other stocks including Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), and Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) to get a better sense of its popularity.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 91% since May 2014 and outperformed the Russell 2000 ETFs by nearly 40 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

James Flynn Deerfield Management

James E. Flynn of Deerfield Management

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO).

Hedge fund activity in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO)

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards PRTO over the last 17 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

PRTO_nov2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Deerfield Management, managed by James E. Flynn, holds the number one position in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO). Deerfield Management has a $0.3 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. On Deerfield Management’s heels is Renaissance Technologies, holding a $0.2 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Deerfield Management allocated the biggest weight to Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO), around 0.01% of its portfolio. Opaleye Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.01 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to PRTO.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Citadel Investment Group. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Opaleye Management).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) but similarly valued. These stocks are Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX), Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN), and CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS). All of these stocks’ market caps match PRTO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ONTX 5 1947 -1
ONTX 5 1947 -1
BRN 1 73 -1
CHFS 1 185 -1
Average 3 1038 -1

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1 million. That figure was $1 million in PRTO’s case. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PRTO as the stock returned 19.2% during Q4 (through 11/22) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Yunji Inc. (YJ) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Watching Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (XTNT) From AfarIs Zosano Pharma Corp (ZSAN) A Good Stock To Buy?USD Partners LP (USDP): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeHedge Funds Are Buying Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)Hedge Funds Watching Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) From Afar

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: James E. Flynn and Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) 13D Filing: James E. Flynn and Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) 13D Filing: James E. Flynn and Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Wondering What’s Going On in the Financial Markets Today? Check Out These 36 Stories! 13G Filing: James E. Flynn and Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP), Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO): James E. Flynn and Peter Kolchinsky Think These Stocks Look Healthy BioScrip Inc (BIOS), Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO): GAMCO Investors and Deerfield Management Are Bullish on These Companies 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships Top 5 Best Smartphones With Removable Battery In 2019 10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.