Hedge Funds Warming Up To Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL)

Is Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) ready to rally soon? Money managers are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets improved by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that VISL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge fund activity in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 3 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 50% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VISL over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies holds the number one position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL). Renaissance Technologies has a $0.2 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Hal Mintz of Sabby Capital, with a $0.1 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sabby Capital allocated the biggest weight to Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), around 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.0002 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VISL.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds were leading the bulls’ herd. Sabby Capital, managed by Hal Mintz, initiated the largest position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL). Sabby Capital had $0.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) but similarly valued. These stocks are SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX), Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS), Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS), and Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NYSE:CANF). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to VISL’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position SAEX 5 1548 -1 NVUS 5 3157 0 GNUS 1 11 0 CANF 1 48 0 Average 3 1191 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 3 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1 million. That figure was $0 million in VISL’s case. SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Unfortunately VISL wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); VISL investors were disappointed as the stock returned -43.4% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q4.

