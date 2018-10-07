Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Scoff at Trade War, Pile Into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) During Q3

Published on November 27, 2018 at 12:46 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The government requires hedge funds and wealthy investors with over a certain portfolio size to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds’ positions on September 30. We at Insider Monkey have made an extensive database of more than 700 of those elite funds and prominent investors’ filings. In this article, we analyze how these elite funds and prominent investors traded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) based on those filings.

The escalating trade war between the U.S and China has not scared hedge funds away from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the slightest, as there was another net increase in hedge fund ownership of BABA during Q3. Tiger Global has been one of the funds to Throw its Support Behind Struggling Chinese Stocks, including Alibaba, stating in its Q3 investor letter that its long-term outlook on the country hasn’t changed and noting that while Chinese stocks have lost ground in 2018, they are coming off of an impressive 2017 (Alibaba gained nearly 100% last year). Alibaba also ranked  6th among the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q3 of 2018, easily topping Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and other popular U.S stocks.

Today there are numerous signals stock market investors put to use to size up stocks. A couple of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best fund managers can outclass the broader indices by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

What does the smart money think about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 127 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a 9% rise from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in BABA over the last 13 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

BABA_nov2018

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Fisher Asset Management, managed by Ken Fisher, holds the number one position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA). Fisher Asset Management has a $1.81 billion position in the stock, comprising 2.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Lone Pine Capital, managed by Stephen Mandel, which holds a $1.60 billion position; 8.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions include Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global and Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management LLC.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Soroban Capital Partners, managed by Eric W. Mandelblatt and Gaurav Kapadia, assembled the biggest position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA). Soroban Capital Partners had $276.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Daniel S. Och’s OZ Management also made a $204.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new BABA positions are Scott Ferguson’s Sachem Head Capital, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, and Robert Pitts’ Steadfast Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA). We will take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), and Visa Inc (NYSE:V). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble BABA’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
JPM 99 11436176 7
JNJ 63 5040704 -3
XOM 53 2079098 3
V 112 14434960 3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 82 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $8.25 billion. That figure was $15.12 billion in BABA’s case. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is the least popular one with only 53 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holds Off Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Remain...Hedge Funds Can’t Stop Buying salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)Is OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) A Good Stock To Buy?Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): Hedge Funds...Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL): Are Hedge Funds Right About This...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Can’t Stop Buying salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM): Hedge Funds Have a Clear Favorite Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holds Off Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) to Remain Most Popular Gaming Stock Among Hedge Funds Billionaires Paul Singer and Carl Icahn Love Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT) 30 Stocks Billionaires Are Crazy About: Insider Monkey Billionaire Stock Index 3 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Hedge Funds Are Finally Buying Apple Inc. (AAPL) Again After A Year of Selling 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.