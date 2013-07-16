Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Love Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)’s Cheap Valuation

Published on November 16, 2018 at 10:09 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved, lost a third of its value since the end of July. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 30 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 yielded an average return of 6.7% year-to-date, vs. a gain of 2.6% for the S&P 500 Index. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT).

Hedge fund ownership of Hilton fell in Q3 on concerns about the overall state of the lodging industry, but the smart money remains very bullish on the company, owning over 14% of its shares. A former shareholder of Hilton, billionaire Bill Ackman bought back into the stock in Q3 after selling it off last summer, stating that it’s nearly as cheap right now as it’s ever been to own one of the 10 Most Profitable Hotels in The World.

“At the current share price, Hilton is trading at only 20 times our estimate of next year’s free cash flow. This is one of the lowest valuations at which Hilton has traded since the spinoff of its owned hotels and timeshare business at the beginning of 2017, significantly below our estimate of the company’s intrinsic value based upon its high-quality, fee-based business model and strong future growth potential,” Ackman wrote in Pershing Square’s Q3 investor letter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jonathon Jacobson

What does the smart money think about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 45 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a decline of 18% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of just 39 hedge funds with a bullish position in HLT a year earlier. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

HLT_nov2018

Among these funds, Long Pond Capital held the most valuable stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), which was worth $412.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Hound Partners which amassed $362.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Jonathon Jacobson’s Highfields Capital Management, as well as OZ Management and Suvretta Capital Management were also bullish on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there was a specific group of fund managers who sold off their full holdings in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management sold off the largest position of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, comprising about $62.9 million in stock, and Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $56.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 10 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT). These stocks are Sun Life Financial Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SLF), Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to HLT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SLF 13 148464 1
XEL 21 456282 3
HPE 30 1102518 2
WELL 18 401950 -1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $527 million. That figure was $3.39 billion in HLT’s case. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Sun Life Financial Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SLF) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are very bullish on this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Hedge Fund Sentiment Going NowhereThe General Electric Company (GE) End Game: Bataan Death March or Turnaround...5 Stocks Hedge Funds Can’t Live Without As 13F Deadline Looms4 Stocks Billionaire Ray Dalio Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped)Is Rio Tinto (RIO) A Hidden Gem or a Chunk of Coal?Hedge Funds Are Buying Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Best Hostels in the World 10 Most Successful LBOs and Private Equity Buyouts in History 10 Most Profitable Hotels in The World 10 Best Hotel Rewards Credit Cards of 2017 10 Best Hotel Rewards Program For Business Travelers 10 Largest Hotel Chains In The World in 2017 15 Biggest Hotels in New York City 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.