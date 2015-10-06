Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Keep Buying Vistra Energy Corp. (VST), Should You?

Published on November 7, 2018 at 3:31 pm by Tim Frederick in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile as the Federal Reserve continues its rate hikes to normalize interest rates. Small-cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points in October. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure and the funds’ movements is one of the reasons why the major indexes have retraced. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and find out how it could be affected by hedge funds’ moves.

Hedge funds continue to buy Vistra Energy in droves, pushing their collective ownership of shares to 29.8% during Q2, as several major funds loaded up on the stock. One of them was David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management, which opened a large new position totaling 1.87 million shares during the second quarter. Appaloosa was just one of several funds managed or founded by billionaires to own the stock on June 30, as it landed 13th on our list of 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On. And what’s not to love, as the stock has gained another 25% in 2018, helped by management’s aggressive plans to return money to shareholders.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

David Tepper

Let’s view the key hedge fund action encompassing Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST).

What have hedge funds been doing with Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a 23% rise from the first quarter of 2018. There were just 25 hedge funds with bullish positions in VST a year earlier. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

VST_nov2018

More specifically, Oaktree Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST), with a stake worth $1.05 billion reported as of the end of June. Trailing Oaktree Capital Management was Centerbridge Partners, which had amassed a stake valued at $234 million. Avenue Capital, Angelo Gordon & Co, and Highland Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weighting in their 13F portfolios.

Consequently, some big names have been driving this bullishness. Farmstead Capital Management, managed by Andy Rebak and Michael Scott, assembled the most outsized position in Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST). Farmstead Capital Management had $24.2 million invested in the company at the end of the second quarter. Alan Fournier’s Pennant Capital Management also initiated a $2.4 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new VST investors: Jeffrey Altman’s Owl Creek Asset Management, Bart Baum’s Ionic Capital Management, and David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management LP.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST). We will take a look at SS and C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC), KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR), United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), and Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to VST’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SSNC 35 1504166 5
KKR 24 2034478 -1
URI 40 688657 2
LEA 32 845724 -3

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.27 billion. That figure was $3.69 billion in VST’s case. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds and billionaire investors are heavily overweight this stock, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling OnTrade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock?Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the SpotlightHow U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap PeersGAMCO Investors’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsHow Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap Peers

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Nehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital Group’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Silver Lake Partners, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Atlanti Investment Management, Ray Dalio, David Tepper, Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN), Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, HG Vora Capital Management, Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO), Terra Tech Corp (TRTC), Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Paul Singer, Tide Point Capital, Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (TZACU), Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT), Pure Bioscience, Inc. (PURE), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Starboard Value LP, Elliott Management, Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL), Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR), Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE), and More 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.