Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) a splendid investment now? Money managers are taking an optimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions increased by 13 recently. Our calculations also showed that wwe isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. WWE was in 47 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with WWE holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

We’re going to go over the new hedge fund action surrounding World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

How are hedge funds trading World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 47 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 38% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in WWE a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the number one position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Renaissance Technologies has a $248.6 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, which holds a $145.7 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money with similar optimism contain Robert Boucai’s Newbrook Capital Advisors, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, established the largest position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Citadel Investment Group had $182.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also initiated a $102.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Robert Boucai’s Newbrook Capital Advisors, John M. Angelo and Michael L. Gordon’s Angelo Gordon & Co, and Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV), American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble WWE’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position TV 16 889924 2 AMH 19 462109 1 PFPT 33 659720 6 RDY 11 91252 1 Average 19.75 525751 2.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $526 million. That figure was $1022 million in WWE’s case. Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately WWE wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on WWE were disappointed as the stock returned -16.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

