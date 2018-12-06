Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Transcat, Inc. (TRNS)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 6:18 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 738 13F filings that hedge funds and famous value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds’ and investors’ portfolio positions as of March 31st. In this article we look at what those investors think of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Is Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) going to take off soon? The best stock pickers are buying. The number of bullish hedge fund bets improved by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that trns isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

We’re going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action encompassing Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

What does smart money think about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 3 hedge funds with a bullish position in TRNS a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with TRNS Positions

The largest stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was held by Minerva Advisors, which reported holding $9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by ACK Asset Management with a $5.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Ancora Advisors, Millennium Management, and Cove Street Capital.

Consequently, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Minerva Advisors, managed by David P. Cohen, created the most valuable position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Minerva Advisors had $9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors also made a $5.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new TRNS investors: Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). We will take a look at TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA), First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW), Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI), and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS). This group of stocks’ market values match TRNS’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TA 9 14787 2
FFNW 3 12697 0
BPI 15 50247 -3
PIRS 15 37943 -2
Average 10.5 28919 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $29 million. That figure was $26 million in TRNS’s case. Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand First Financial Northwest, Inc.(NASDAQ:FFNW) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TRNS as the stock returned 15.3% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Emancipation Capital and Transcat Inc (TRNS) 13G Filing: Emancipation Capital and Transcat Inc (TRNS) Legendary Railroad Executive Offloads Huge Amount of Shares After Announcing Decision to Retire from Canadian Pacific Railway, Plus Other Insider Trading 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.