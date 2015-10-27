Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Joint Corp. (JYNT)

Published on July 4, 2019 at 4:09 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was in 9 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. JYNT has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with JYNT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that jynt isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Millennium Management, Catapult Capital Management

Let’s check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

What does smart money think about The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards JYNT over the last 15 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with JYNT Positions

Among these funds, Bandera Partners held the most valuable stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), which was worth $20.5 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Nantahala Capital Management which amassed $17.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Skylands Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Millennium Management were also bullish on The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Now, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, established the biggest position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT). Millennium Management had $1.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jordan Moelis and Jeff Farroni’s Deep Field Asset Management also initiated a $0.7 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new JYNT investors: Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital and Mike Vranos’s Ellington.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) but similarly valued. These stocks are Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS), First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), and Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble JYNT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
STRS 3 32568 -1
FRBA 3 5888 -1
CPLP 6 4317 1
HK 14 68659 -8
Average 6.5 27858 -2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $28 million. That figure was $51 million in JYNT’s case. Halcon Resources Corp (NYSE:HK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on JYNT as the stock returned 7.4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Marshall Wace’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsInvestors See Returns as Virtual, Augmented, And Mixed Reality Are Entering...Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon...Moab Capital Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)It’s Time to Invest in Value Stocks – Atlantic’s Alexander Roepers...Marshall Wace’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
The Joint Corp. (JYNT): Alta Fox Capital Management’s Latest Thoughts 13D Filing: Glenhill Advisors and Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Hedge Fund Sentiment Has This to Say About These 3 Bullish Moves Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AEGR), Joint Corp (JYNT), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL): Latest Fund Moves in the Hot Healthcare Sector See Glenn Krevlin Bets on Technology and Real Estate; Buys More Shares of Joint Corp (JYNT) Joint Corp, Fortress Investment Group LLC: Glenhill Advisors Increases its Stake; Bass, Konawalik, and Brooks Receive Additional Shares Joint Corp (JYNT) Earnings Call Transcript: 2014 Q3 Results 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.