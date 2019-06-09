Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 6:55 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved dearly, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 20 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 6 percentage points so far in 2019. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) the right investment to pursue these days? Prominent investors are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions rose by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SWX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. SWX was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with SWX positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jonathan Barrett Luminus Management

We’re going to view the latest hedge fund action surrounding Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

How have hedgies been trading Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 18% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SWX over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SWX_june2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors has the biggest position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX), worth close to $69.6 million, accounting for 0.5% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson of Adage Capital Management, with a $58.7 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other members of the smart money that hold long positions include Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Shelter Harbor Advisors, managed by Peter J. Hark, initiated the most valuable position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Shelter Harbor Advisors had $4.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $3.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors, and Hoon Kim’s Quantinno Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). These stocks are The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH), and Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). This group of stocks’ market valuations match SWX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SMG 16 167599 -4
SLM 29 576434 5
CHH 18 272313 -1
HPT 11 68312 -5
Average 18.5 271165 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $271 million. That figure was $208 million in SWX’s case. SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SWX as the stock returned 2.5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Hedge Funds Are Buying Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX), Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) and Sun Hydraulics Corporation (SNHY) Witness Some Profit-Taking on the Part of Insiders Billionaire Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors Reports Stake In Southwest Gas Corp (SWX) Should You Buy Atlas Energy LP (ATLS)? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.