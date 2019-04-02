Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Popular Inc (BPOP)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 1:49 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Carl Icahn think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Is Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) ready to rally soon? Money managers are in a bullish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions advanced by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that bpop isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action surrounding Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Hedge fund activity in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 3% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BPOP over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with BPOP Positions

Among these funds, Polaris Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), which was worth $216.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $158.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Alyeska Investment Group, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Moore Global Investments, managed by Louis Bacon, assembled the most valuable position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moore Global Investments had $16.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital also initiated a $6.1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital, Emanuel J. Friedman’s EJF Capital, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP). We will take a look at IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA), Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), and Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to BPOP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
IDA 18 243743 -2
SEB 11 68653 1
PAC 7 85862 4
AM 19 321459 4
Average 13.75 179929 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $180 million. That figure was $777 million in BPOP’s case. Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on BPOP as the stock returned 2.4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Popular Inc (BPOP)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, BlueMountain Capital, Lansdowne Partners, Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC), Popular Inc (BPOP), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: LMR Partners, Warren Buffet, NVR, Inc. (NVR), Popular Inc (BPOP), and More Is Popular Inc (BPOP) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Buying Popular Inc (BPOP) Polaris Capital Posts Strong Q3, Talks JM Smucker, IGT, More 5 Unheralded Finance Picks of Billionaire Michael Price 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.