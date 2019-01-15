Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX)

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has seen an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that NWPX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

We’re going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX).

How have hedgies been trading Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 43% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in NWPX a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $27.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Fairfax Financial Holdings with a $3.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AlphaOne Capital Partners, D E Shaw, and Renaissance Technologies.

Consequently, some big names have been driving this bullishness. SG Capital Management, managed by Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider, assembled the most outsized position in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). SG Capital Management had $1.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group also made a $0.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI), and Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble NWPX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position PHAS 4 20675 -2 GALT 7 3665 3 FPI 9 7945 1 TSBK 4 30686 0 Average 6 15743 0.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $16 million. That figure was $39 million in NWPX’s case. Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately NWPX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on NWPX were disappointed as the stock returned 1.2% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

