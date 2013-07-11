Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 10:50 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was in 26 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. LECO shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with LECO holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that leco isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Chuck Royce

We’re going to go over the key hedge fund action regarding Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

How are hedge funds trading Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 37% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LECO over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with LECO Positions

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO), with a stake worth $98.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Royce & Associates was Fisher Asset Management, which amassed a stake valued at $84.6 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Adage Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names have jumped into Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) headfirst. Adage Capital Management, managed by Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson, created the biggest position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). Adage Capital Management had $18.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital also made a $4.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new LECO positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO). We will take a look at EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL), Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), and Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to LECO’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EQT 36 1181332 -8
TOL 28 389774 0
BILI 22 448742 2
OSK 24 353710 -5
Average 27.5 593390 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 27.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $593 million. That figure was $309 million in LECO’s case. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately LECO wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); LECO investors were disappointed as the stock returned -7.5% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Is Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds? Six Dividend Machines Boosting Dividends Do Hedge Funds Love Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)? Chuck Royce Discloses Moves in Vera Bradley, Graham Corp & Others Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love The Toro Company (TTC)? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.