Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

Published on June 25, 2019 at 9:24 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we follow nearly 750 of the best-performing investors and even though many of them lost money in the last couple of months of 2018 (some actually delivered very strong returns), the history teaches us that over the long-run they still manage to beat the market, which is why it can be profitable for us to imitate their activity. Of course, even the best money managers can sometimes get it wrong, but following some of their picks gives us a better chance to outperform the crowd than picking a random stock and this is where our research comes in.

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. KELYA investors should be aware of an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers in recent months. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with KELYA holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KELYA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to view the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

What does smart money think about Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 30% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards KELYA over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

KELYA_june2019

More specifically, Diamond Hill Capital was the largest shareholder of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA), with a stake worth $6.4 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Diamond Hill Capital was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $2.7 million. AQR Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, initiated the most outsized position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA). Arrowstreet Capital had $2.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc, and Michael Platt and William Reeves’s BlueCrest Capital Mgmt..

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) but similarly valued. These stocks are Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC), Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA), Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY), and The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble KELYA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TPC 12 17648 5
EVA 7 89870 1
BABY 24 110207 9
PRSC 12 181177 -2
Average 13.75 99726 3.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $100 million. That figure was $19 million in KELYA’s case. Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on KELYA as the stock returned 15.9% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CorVel Corporation (CRVL)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stifel Financial Corp. (SF)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Alan Howard, Citadel Investment Group, Appaloosa Management, Odey Asset Management, Centurylink Inc (CTL), Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA), and More Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA): Is It A Good Stock to Buy? Top Ranked Enterprising Investor Stock Is Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) A Good Stock To Buy? Trueblue Inc (TBI): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Kforce Inc. (KFRC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.