Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 10:10 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying before the Q4 market crash that the stock market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the first quarter, most investors recovered all of their Q4 losses as sentiment shifted and optimism dominated the US China trade negotiations. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that delivered strong returns in the first quarter still sport strong fundamentals and their gains were more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) changed recently.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that GSBC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

How are hedge funds trading Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 50% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GSBC over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with GSBC Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), which was worth $14.4 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which amassed $4.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, GLG Partners, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, initiated the most valuable position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Citadel Investment Group had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $0.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital and Peter Muller’s PDT Partners.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). These stocks are Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO), Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK), German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC), and M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to GSBC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EGO 11 24110 3
CRK 8 7375 0
GABC 6 14020 2
MHO 15 48134 3
Average 10 23410 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $23 million. That figure was $24 million in GSBC’s case. M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GSBC as the stock returned 14.4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Is Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Selling OmniAmerican Bancorp, Inc. (OABC) KeyCorp (KEY), Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ), Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC): Three Regional Banks Priced to Buy 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.