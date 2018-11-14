Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 11:32 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Legendary investors such as Jeffrey Talpins and Seth Klarman earn enormous amounts of money for themselves and their investors by doing in-depth research on small-cap stocks that big brokerage houses don’t publish. Small cap stocks -especially when they are screened well- can generate substantial outperformance versus a boring index fund. That’s why we analyze the activity of those elite funds in these small-cap stocks. In the following paragraphs, we analyze Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) has experienced an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. GMHI was in 18 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 0 hedge funds in our database with GMHI positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GMHI isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeffrey Talpins Element Capital

Let’s check out the latest hedge fund action regarding Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI).

How have hedgies been trading Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 18 from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 0 hedge funds with a bullish position in GMHI a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

GMHI_jun2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Arrowgrass Capital Partners, managed by Nick Niell, holds the biggest position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI). Arrowgrass Capital Partners has a $20.5 million position in the stock, comprising 0.6% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Governors Lane, led by Isaac Corre, holding a $20.5 million position; 1.5% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish contain Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management and Mitch Kuflik and Rob Sobel’s Brahman Capital.

Consequently, key hedge funds have been driving this bullishness. Arrowgrass Capital Partners, managed by Nick Niell, established the biggest position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI). Arrowgrass Capital Partners had $20.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Isaac Corre’s Governors Lane also made a $20.5 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new GMHI investors: Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management, and Mitch Kuflik and Rob Sobel’s Brahman Capital.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC), Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL), and Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW). This group of stocks’ market caps match GMHI’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BFC 4 4587 4
ALBO 13 95457 1
HQL 2 678 0
THW 1 283 0
Average 5 25251 1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $25 million. That figure was $172 million in GMHI’s case. Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately GMHI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GMHI were disappointed as the stock returned 2.6% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.