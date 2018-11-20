Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL)

Published on June 23, 2019 at 4:34 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended March 31, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Is Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) ready to rally soon? Prominent investors are taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 7 lately. Our calculations also showed that GOL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. GOL was in 16 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with GOL positions at the end of the previous quarter.

If you’d ask most investors, hedge funds are seen as unimportant, old financial tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation at the moment, Our experts choose to focus on the top tier of this group, about 750 funds. These hedge fund managers manage the lion’s share of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by paying attention to their best investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered many investment strategies that have historically outperformed the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Ken-Heebner

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

How have hedgies been trading Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 78% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GOL over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

GOL_jun2019

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Contrarian Capital, managed by Jon Bauer, holds the largest position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL). Contrarian Capital has a $91.1 million position in the stock, comprising 8.1% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Renaissance Technologies, led by Jim Simons, holding a $42.9 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions consist of Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal’s Luminus Management and Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Luminus Management, managed by Jonathan Barrett and Paul Segal, established the biggest position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL). Luminus Management had $14.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Heebner’s Capital Growth Management also made a $5.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new GOL positions are Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital, and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL). These stocks are The Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN), and Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR). This group of stocks’ market values match GOL’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GEO 18 117240 0
GSKY 15 68872 -5
AIN 16 87031 5
OIBR 21 826627 0
Average 17.5 274943 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $275 million. That figure was $194 million in GOL’s case. Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on GOL as the stock returned 30.6% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: Contrarian Capital and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (GOL) 13G Filing: Contrarian Capital and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (GOL) Do Hedge Funds Like Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (ADR) (GOL) More Than Its Peers? Distressed Securities-Focused Investor Bought These Five Stocks; Should You Follow? Why AMC Entertainment, Winnebago Industries and Three Other Stocks Are Trending Today Is SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.