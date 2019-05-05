Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)

Published on June 17, 2019 at 5:50 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Is Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) undervalued? Money managers are getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions increased by 12 lately. Our calculations also showed that fnd isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

Paul Marshall of Marshall Wace

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action regarding Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

What does the smart money think about Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 31 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 63% from the fourth quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in FND a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with FND Positions

The largest stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) was held by Joho Capital, which reported holding $172.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Two Creeks Capital Management with a $50 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Hound Partners, Marshall Wace LLP, and Ogborne Capital.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Two Creeks Capital Management, managed by Ryan Pedlow, established the biggest position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND). Two Creeks Capital Management had $50 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jonathan Auerbach’s Hound Partners also initiated a $36.2 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new FND positions are Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital, Jay Genzer’s Thames Capital Management, and Peter S. Park’s Park West Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND). These stocks are Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR), Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM), Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH), and MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). This group of stocks’ market caps match FND’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
HR 14 80226 5
HCM 6 8123 1
CLH 27 417279 4
MSA 17 103105 0
Average 16 152183 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $152 million. That figure was $406 million in FND’s case. Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately FND wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on FND were disappointed as the stock returned -11% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is New Relic Inc (NEWR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Enbridge Inc (ENB) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX...Is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) A Good Stock To Buy ?Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) ? Is Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Trade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock? Stratasys, Globus Maritime, and More: Why Traders Are Piling Into These Stocks 13D Filing: FS Capital Partners VI, LLC and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.