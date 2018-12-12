Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 1:51 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Jim Simons, Cliff Asness and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

Is Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) a buy right now? Hedge funds are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions inched up by 8 recently. Our calculations also showed that EVBG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. EVBG was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with EVBG holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Glen Kacher Light Street

Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action surrounding Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Hedge fund activity in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

At Q1’s end, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 36% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EVBG a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

EVBG_jun2019

The largest stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was held by Alkeon Capital Management, which reported holding $68.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Light Street Capital with a $65.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Polar Capital, Driehaus Capital, and Select Equity Group.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Sylebra Capital Management, managed by Daniel Patrick Gibson, established the most valuable position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG). Sylebra Capital Management had $17.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies also made a $9.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Joe DiMenna’s ZWEIG DIMENNA PARTNERS, Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, and David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG). These stocks are SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES), and Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble EVBG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
SITC 14 64956 -1
EYE 16 395351 1
RES 20 138878 8
LEXEA 29 390781 3
Average 19.75 247492 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $247 million. That figure was $421 million in EVBG’s case. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on EVBG as the stock returned 7.2% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: SQN Investors LP, Farallon Capital, Crispin Odey, Everbridge Inc (EVBG), Dynasil Co. of America (DYSL), and More Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) Anymore What Smart Money Thinks about Everbridge Inc (EVBG)? Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Could See Upward Move With The Expiration Of The Quiet Period Why Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) and KB Home (KBH) Are Among Today’s Gaining Stocks 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.