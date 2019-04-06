Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 9:39 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Based on the fact that hedge funds have collectively under-performed the market for several years, it would be easy to assume that their stock picks simply aren’t very good. However, our research shows this not to be the case. In fact, when it comes to their very top picks collectively, they show a strong ability to pick winning stocks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks easily bested the broader market, at 18.7% compared to 12.1%, despite there being a few duds in there like Berkshire Hathaway (even their collective wisdom isn’t perfect). The results show that there is plenty of merit to imitating the collective wisdom of top investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. COLM was in 32 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 24 hedge funds in our database with COLM positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that COLM isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Sander Gerber of Hudson Bay Capital

Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action encompassing Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM).

What have hedge funds been doing with Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 32 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 33% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in COLM over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

COLM_jun2019

The largest stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $53.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $50 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, AQR Capital Management, and Renaissance Technologies.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Hudson Bay Capital Management, managed by Sander Gerber, created the most outsized position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Hudson Bay Capital Management had $4.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also made a $3.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are James Dondero’s Highland Capital Management, Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, and Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). These stocks are Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC), and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). This group of stocks’ market caps match COLM’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ROKU 33 505452 7
XEC 30 1100137 2
HRC 29 621941 0
SBNY 36 649446 0
Average 32 719244 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $719 million. That figure was $359 million in COLM’s case. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) is the least popular one with only 29 bullish hedge fund positions. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately COLM wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); COLM investors were disappointed as the stock returned -9.8% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) ? Do Hedge Funds Love Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM)? Smart Money Ownership of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Hits Low Point These Stocks Were Getting Some Analyst Love On Tuesday Is Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) A Good Stock To Buy? Why Are These Four Stocks Surging on Friday? Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM), Under Armour Inc (UA), VF Corp (VFC): A Tough Competitor Means Cold Cash for You 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.