Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AZZ Incorporated (AZZ)

Published on June 24, 2019 at 1:54 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market surge in the first quarter, spurred by easing global macroeconomic concerns and Powell’s pivot ended up having a positive impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies which were especially hard hit during the fourth quarter slightly outperformed the market during the first quarter. Unfortunately, Trump is unpredictable and volatility returned in the second quarter and smaller-cap stocks went back to selling off. We finished compiling the latest 13F filings to get an idea about what hedge funds are thinking about the overall market as well as individual stocks. In this article we will study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ) during the quarter.

Is AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ) a buy right now? Money managers are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that AZZ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, old investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation today, Our researchers choose to focus on the leaders of this club, approximately 750 funds. These money managers control most of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by paying attention to their inimitable stock picks, Insider Monkey has revealed a number of investment strategies that have historically surpassed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action surrounding AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ).

What does smart money think about AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 9 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AZZ a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

AZZ_jun2019

More specifically, Rutabaga Capital Management was the largest shareholder of AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ), with a stake worth $12.5 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Rutabaga Capital Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $5.6 million. Renaissance Technologies, Citadel Investment Group, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Consequently, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, initiated the largest position in AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ). Marshall Wace LLP had $1.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management also initiated a $1 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AZZ positions are Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ) but similarly valued. These stocks are Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE), Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO), Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC), and Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH). All of these stocks’ market caps match AZZ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BHE 19 75180 7
ATRO 13 104004 6
PJC 8 46296 3
FPH 16 273200 0
Average 14 124670 4

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $125 million. That figure was $44 million in AZZ’s case. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AZZ as the stock returned 7.4% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Galapagos NV (GLPG)Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)Is Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pool Corporation (POOL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
AZZ Incorporated (AZZ) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Hedge Funds Are Betting On AZZ Inc (AZZ) Nine Insiders at Battered Casual Sit-Down Restaurant Chain Ruby Tuesday Inc. (RT) Buy the Dips, Plus Other Insider Trading Notable Insider Selling at Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and Costco Wholesale (COST), Plus Insider Moves at 3 Other Companies Here’s Why Investors Are Buzzing about These Five Stocks Alcoa Inc. (AA) Registers Insider Buying after Kicking Off Q2 Earnings Season; Plus Insider Trading at Four Other Companies These Companies’ Insiders Rushed Out To Buy More Shares 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.