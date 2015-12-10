Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 8:31 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find write-ups about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves and analyze what the smart money thinks of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) based on that data.

Is Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) ready to rally soon? Hedge funds are buying. The number of bullish hedge fund bets inched up by 8 recently. Our calculations also showed that AIZ isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Matthew Halbower Pentwater Capital

We’re going to view the new hedge fund action regarding Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Hedge fund activity in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 26% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AIZ over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

AIZ_jun2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management has the largest position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ), worth close to $143.2 million, accounting for 4.4% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Samlyn Capital, led by Robert Pohly, holding a $78.9 million position; 1.9% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining peers with similar optimism encompass Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management and Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. York Capital Management, managed by James Dinan, created the largest position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). York Capital Management had $23.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Halbower’s Pentwater Capital Management also initiated a $9.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AIZ positions are Ron Bobman’s Capital Returns Management, Daniel S. Och’s OZ Management, and Simon Sadler’s Segantii Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF), Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR), and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to AIZ’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NKTR 17 252184 -3
BOKF 16 215649 -3
CZR 57 3150352 -1
CIEN 30 510894 1
Average 30 1032270 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1032 million. That figure was $618 million in AIZ’s case. Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AIZ as the stock returned 6.8% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Do Hedge Funds Love Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)? 76 Best Insurance Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) a Good Stock to Buy? Five NYSE Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs Hedge Funds Are Betting On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) GameStop Corp. (GME), Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) and Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Billionaire David Harding’s Top Small-Cap Picks 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.