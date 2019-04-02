Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO)

Published on July 5, 2019 at 2:13 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“The end to the U.S. Government shutdown, reports of progress on China-U.S. trade talks, and the Federal Reserve’s confirmation that it did not plan further interest rate hikes in 2019 allayed investor fears and drove U.S. markets substantially higher in the first quarter of the year. Global markets followed suit pretty much across the board delivering what some market participants described as a “V-shaped” recovery,” This is how Evermore Global Value summarized the first quarter in its investor letter. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards one of the stocks hedge funds invest in.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has seen an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. ARGO was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with ARGO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that argo isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are several methods stock traders can use to assess publicly traded companies. A couple of the most underrated methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

Noam Gottesman GLG Partners

Noam Gottesman, GLG Partners

Let’s review the new hedge fund action encompassing Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Hedge fund activity in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 31% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ARGO a year ago. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ARGO Positions

Among these funds, Voce Capital held the most valuable stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), which was worth $134.5 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Pzena Investment Management which amassed $33.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, GAMCO Investors, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have jumped into Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) headfirst. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, initiated the most outsized position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO). Marshall Wace LLP had $1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments also made a $0.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ARGO positions are Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, Mike Vranos’s Ellington, and Louis Navellier’s Navellier & Associates.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) but similarly valued. These stocks are El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC), Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB), and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). This group of stocks’ market valuations match ARGO’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
EE 22 348987 -1
WCC 26 467300 0
COLB 8 120607 -2
ARES 14 232188 3
Average 17.5 292271 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $292 million. That figure was $200 million in ARGO’s case. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ARGO as the stock returned 7.4% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI...Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Tucows Inc. (TCX)Is Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (MLND...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, BlueMountain Capital, Voce Capital Management, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB), Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG), and More Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Appaloosa Management, ESL Investments, Vaxart Inc (VXRT), Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: AQR Capital Management, Greenlight Capital, Soros Fund Management, Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE), Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET), and More Hedge Funds Are Betting On Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) How to Choose the Best Canadian Credit Card in 4 Simple Steps 25 Gambling Stocks Hedge Funds Are Crazy About in 2019 11 Easiest Orthodontic Residency Programs to Get Into
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.