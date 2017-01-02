Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC)

Published on June 10, 2019 at 10:10 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 750 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of March 31. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. Our calculations also showed that HCC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are tons of indicators stock traders can use to appraise their stock investments. Some of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading interest. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top hedge fund managers can outpace the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

Kerr Neilson

Let’s analyze the key hedge fund action encompassing Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Hedge fund activity in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HCC over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

HCC_jun2019

The largest stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was held by Third Avenue Management, which reported holding $55.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Luminus Management with a $52.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Platinum Asset Management, Impala Asset Management, and Lansdowne Partners.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) headfirst. GoldenTree Asset Management, managed by Steven Tananbaum, initiated the biggest position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC). GoldenTree Asset Management had $9.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw also initiated a $4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP, Mike Vranos’s Ellington, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC). These stocks are Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS), Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), and Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). This group of stocks’ market values resemble HCC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FSS 20 71386 -2
RWT 15 111479 3
OII 21 127792 5
FOE 16 216138 -3
Average 18 131699 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $132 million. That figure was $480 million in HCC’s case. Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on HCC, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 0.6% during the same period and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Entergy Corporation (ETR)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE...Is Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC): Why Third Avenue Is Crazy About It Is HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Buying RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Should You Buy American Financial Group (AFG)? This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC) Is Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.