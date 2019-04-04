Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the March quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).

Is Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) a sound stock to buy now? Hedge funds are in a bullish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HMN isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Let’s take a peek at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN).

Hedge fund activity in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards HMN over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Ariel Investments held the most valuable stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), which was worth $8.6 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $6.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, GLG Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Laurion Capital Management, managed by Benjamin A. Smith, established the biggest position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Laurion Capital Management had $0.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management also made a $0.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new HMN position is Mike Vranos’s Ellington.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). We will take a look at Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO), Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV), Talos Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TALO), and Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to HMN’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position DO 18 66179 2 UVV 17 104058 2 TALO 17 92558 4 AQUA 13 105564 1 Average 16.25 92090 2.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $92 million. That figure was $28 million in HMN’s case. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on HMN as the stock returned 19.4% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

