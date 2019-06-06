Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)

Published on June 14, 2019 at 9:33 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Hedge fund interest in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to gather more data points.

To most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old investment vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the crème de la crème of this club, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people orchestrate the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tailing their unrivaled stock picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered numerous investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through the end of May. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 30.9% since February 2017 (through May 30th) even though the market was up nearly 24% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 11.9% in less than a couple of weeks whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2 percentage points in this volatile 2 week period.

Bernard Lambilliotte - Ecofin

Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

How are hedge funds trading American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 28 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AWK over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AWK_june2019

The largest stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) was held by Impax Asset Management, which reported holding $250.2 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $86.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Zimmer Partners, and Osterweis Capital Management.

Due to the fact that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has faced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there is a sect of fund managers that decided to sell off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Interestingly, Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP said goodbye to the biggest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $26.1 million in stock. Peter J. Hark’s fund, Shelter Harbor Advisors, also dumped its stock, about $6.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). These stocks are Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA), Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to AWK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PBA 15 102666 1
SPLK 29 317583 4
FCX 42 1413867 -1
CERN 29 828412 7
Average 28.75 665632 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $666 million. That figure was $610 million in AWK’s case. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on AWK as the stock returned 7.9% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) ?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW)Is Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings...Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On American Water Works Company (AWK) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is It Time to Invest in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)? Five Water Stocks That Hedge Funds Like Five Water Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On What Do Hedge Funds Think About Water Stocks Amid Increasing Concerns Over Water Scarcity? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.