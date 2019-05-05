Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Published on June 29, 2019 at 8:22 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) has seen an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. Our calculations also showed that AMRC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a lot of gauges market participants employ to appraise their holdings. A duo of the most underrated gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

Paul Marshall Marshall Wace

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 43% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AMRC over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

AMRC_jun2019

The largest stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) was held by Royce & Associates, which reported holding $11.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Bandera Partners with a $6.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Driehaus Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Marshall Wace LLP.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Marshall Wace LLP, managed by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace, assembled the most outsized position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC). Marshall Wace LLP had $1.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management also initiated a $0.6 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC). We will take a look at Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), and NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). This group of stocks’ market valuations match AMRC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ORIT 7 36842 -1
VIVO 16 83869 -2
WNC 16 67949 -4
NVEE 10 25194 -3
Average 12.25 53464 -2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $53 million. That figure was $31 million in AMRC’s case. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately AMRC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); AMRC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -11.1% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Halcon Resources Corp (HK)How Amazon.com Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ring Energy Inc (REI)How Alphabet Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group...How Microsoft Corporation and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Ameresco Inc (AMRC) A Good Stock To Buy? Do Hedge Funds Love Ameresco Inc (AMRC)? This Is How Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Ameresco Inc (AMRC): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Ameresco Inc (AMRC), Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) & Others Among Chuck Royce’s Latest Moves Hedge Funds Are Dumping Zoltek Companies, Inc. (ZOLT) This Metric Says You Are Smart to Buy Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.