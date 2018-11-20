Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Anymore

Published on December 20, 2018 at 7:34 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by uncertainty regarding the future of the interest rate environment in the US, declining oil prices and the trade war with China, many smart money investors are keeping their optimism regarding the current bull run, while still hedging many of their long positions. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money lately. SNBR was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with SNBR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SNBR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most investors, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are more than 8,000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts choose to focus on the masters of this group, about 700 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people direct bulk of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by paying attention to their matchless investments, Insider Monkey has determined a few investment strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy exceeded the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

D. E. Shaw

Let’s take a peek at the new hedge fund action surrounding Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR).

What have hedge funds been doing with Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SNBR heading into this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with SNBR Positions

Among these funds, GLG Partners held the most valuable stake in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), which was worth $19.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $17.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of fund managers who sold off their full holdings last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital cut the biggest investment of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $13.9 million in stock, and Ira Unschuld’s Brant Point Investment Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $1.3 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR). We will take a look at Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA), Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), Beneficial Mutual Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL), and Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA). All of these stocks’ market caps match SNBR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TCDA 15 510985 0
ATSG 20 232229 -2
BNCL 9 95416 -3
CASA 10 29535 -2
Average 13.5 217041 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 13.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $217 million. That figure was $69 million in SNBR’s case. Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Beneficial Mutual Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BNCL) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ATSG might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
3 Small-Caps to Buy Now According to Quant Billionaires Market Movers Today: VF Corp (VFC), MuleSoft (MULE), United States Steel Corporation (X), Apricus Biosciences Inc (APRI), and More 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.