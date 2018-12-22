Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Anymore

Published on December 23, 2018 at 6:14 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips on the charts, usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. During the first 6 weeks of the fourth quarter we observed increased volatility and small-cap stocks underperformed the market. Hedge fund investor letters indicated that they are cutting their overall exposure, closing out some position and doubling down on others. Let’s take a look at the hedge fund sentiment towards Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) to find out whether it was one of their high conviction long-term ideas.

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) investors should be aware of a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. PBPB was in 12 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with PBPB holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that pbpb isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are several formulas shareholders have at their disposal to evaluate their stock investments. A pair of the most under-the-radar formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a significant margin (see the details here).

Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB).

How have hedgies been trading Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PBPB heading into this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with PBPB Positions

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), which was worth $26.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Ancora Advisors which amassed $14.3 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Millennium Management, and GLG Partners were also bullish on Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) has faced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, we can see that there is a sect of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group dropped the largest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $2 million in stock. Malcolm Fairbairn’s fund, Ascend Capital, also said goodbye to its stock, about $1.1 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB), and SilverBow Resorces, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to PBPB’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ACER 7 46398 4
DLNG 3 791 0
SENEB 2 2181 0
SBOW 11 187696 4
Average 5.75 59267 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 5.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $59 million. That figure was $58 million in PBPB’s case. SilverBow Resorces, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)Do Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreFutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: Grizzlyrock Institutional Value Partners, LP and Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Is Potbelly Corp (PBPB) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Potbelly Corp (PBPB) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.