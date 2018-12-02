Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Anymore

Published on December 3, 2018 at 11:29 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) a good investment right now? We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, expert networks, and get tips from industry insiders. They sometimes fail miserably but historically their consensus stock picks outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 3 lately. MTH was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with MTH positions at the end of the previous quarter. With such a performance, it is hardly surprising the company did not find a place on the 30 most popular stocks among ALL hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace, there are many tools stock market investors can use to evaluate stocks. Some of the less utilized tools are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Meritage Homes reported third-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, compared to earnings of $1.02 per share a year ago.

The seventh-largest public homebuilder in the United States posted revenues of $884.58 million for the quarter ended September 2018, up from year-ago revenues of $805.60 million.

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

What have hedge funds been doing with Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -19% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 13 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MTH heading into this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MTH_dec2018

Among these funds, Echo Street Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH), which was worth $70.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $64.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Long Pond Capital, East Side Capital (RR Partners), and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few hedgies that slashed their positions entirely in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management said goodbye to the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $65.3 million in stock, and David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $0.7 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 3 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH). These stocks are Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF), TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC), and Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to MTH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PZZA 27 358846 8
PPDF 5 7735 0
TAC 9 17973 2
UVV 16 115912 -1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $125 million. That figure was $224 million in MTH’s case. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE:PPDF) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PZZA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is Why You Should Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) NowShould You Buy The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)?Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
17 Biggest Construction Companies in America in 2017 10 Best Home Builders in Texas 10 Best Home Builders in California 10 Best Rated Biggest Home Builders In USA How Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Stacks Up Against Its Peers Today’s Biggest Stock Market Losers And What To Do With Them Earnest Partners Decreases Position in Astoria Financial Corp; Ups Stake in Meritage Homes Corp 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.