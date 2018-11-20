Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Magna International Inc. (MGA) Anymore

Published on December 15, 2018 at 11:30 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2018) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA).

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MGA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

At the moment there are numerous methods shareholders have at their disposal to grade their holdings. A couple of the most under-the-radar methods are hedge fund and insider trading moves. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite hedge fund managers can trounce the S&P 500 by a significant amount (see the details here).

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

Let’s take a peek at the key hedge fund action encompassing Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA).

How are hedge funds trading Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -17% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MGA heading into this year. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

MGA_dec2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, holds the biggest position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA). AQR Capital Management has a $235.5 million position in the stock, comprising 0.2% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is East Side Capital (RR Partners), managed by Steven Richman, which holds a $55.4 million position; 5.5% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism consist of Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw.

Because Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has faced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there were a few money managers that elected to cut their full holdings last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Michael Messner’s Seminole Capital (Investment Mgmt) cut the biggest position of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $18.6 million in stock, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $4.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM), and Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). This group of stocks’ market values match MGA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
BAP 15 824239 0
TXT 26 596915 1
SKM 5 40078 -1
LH 40 1277379 7
Average 21.5 684653 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $685 million. That figure was $414 million in MGA’s case. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard LH might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Buying Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Verso Corporation (VRS)Should You Avoid Vereit Inc (VER)?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)Is Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Alan Howard, Crispin Odey, Forty Seven Inc (FTSV), Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF), Magna International Inc. (USA) (MGA), and More 10 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold Here Is What Hedge Funds Think About Magna International Inc. (USA) (MGA) Dreman Value’s Most Eye-Popping Moves of Q3 in Ford, Magna, More Here’s Why You Might Want to Take a Closer Look at General Motors Company (GM), MCBC Holdings Inc (MCFT) & Two Other Stocks Why Wells Fargo, Sarepta, Delphi, UPS, and More Are Making Headlines Most Popular Canadian Stocks Among Hedge Funds 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.