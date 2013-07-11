Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Anymore

Published on December 13, 2018 at 10:10 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Many investors, including Paul Tudor Jones or Stan Druckenmiller, have been saying for a while now that the current market is overvalued due to a low interest rate environment that leads to companies swapping their equity for debt and focusing mostly on short-term performance such as beating the quarterly earnings estimates. In the fourth quarter, many investors lost money due to unpredictable events such as the sudden increase in long-term interest rates and unintended consequences of the trade war with China. Nevertheless, many of the stocks that tanked in the third quarter still sport strong fundamentals and their decline was more related to the general market sentiment rather than their individual performance and hedge funds kept their bullish stance. In this article we will find out how hedge fund sentiment to American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) changed recently.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. AXL shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with AXL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that axl isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Today there are plenty of signals stock market investors use to assess stocks. A duo of the most innovative signals are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can beat the broader indices by a very impressive amount (see the details here).

Chuck Royce

We’re going to view the latest hedge fund action surrounding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Hedge fund activity in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

At Q3’s end, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AXL over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with AXL Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Robert Polak’s Anchor Bolt Capital has the largest position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), worth close to $61.2 million, comprising 3.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Citadel Investment Group, led by Ken Griffin, holding a $28.8 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions consist of Robert Polak’s Anchor Bolt Capital, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management and Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates.

Seeing as American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has faced a decline in interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group dropped the biggest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $6.9 million in stock. Jim Simons’s fund, Renaissance Technologies, also said goodbye to its stock, about $6.1 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). We will take a look at Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE), Franks International NV (NYSE:FI), Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI), and Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). This group of stocks’ market valuations match AXL’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FOE 18 291059 3
FI 11 39270 6
PEGI 9 23059 1
CHSP 9 9673 1
Average 11.75 90765 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $91 million. That figure was $231 million in AXL’s case. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
15 Most Successful Penny Stocks in History Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) What You Need to Know About These 4 Stocks Deep in the Red Today Smart Money Has A Lot Invested In American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)? Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO): Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About It, Insider Sentiment Unchanged Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Anymore Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.