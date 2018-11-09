Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Staying Far Away from HSBC Holdings (HSBC)

Published on November 14, 2018 at 6:45 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in October due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 25 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of June 2016 lost an average of 8.8% through October 26th whereas the average stock in the S&P 500 Index lost 9.5% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC) from the perspective of those elite funds.

HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC) has lost smart money support for three straight quarters, with the number of shareholders of the stock falling by 46% during that time among the funds tracked in our database. The Asia-focused banking giant was owned by just 7 of those money managers in the middle of 2018, one of which was Fisher Investments, which bought another 463,230 HSBC shares in Q3. The stock also ranked 11th on the list of 25 Dividend Stocks that Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish On, thanks to a 4.77% dividend yield.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

What have hedge funds been doing with HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 7 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a 13% decline from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the percentage of hedge funds with bullish position in HSBC over the last 6 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

HSBC_nov2018

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC), which was worth $719.5 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $15 million worth of shares. Moreover, Manatuck Hill Partners, Stevens Capital Management, and PEAK6 Capital Management were also bullish on HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Due to the fact that HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC) has experienced falling interest from hedge fund managers, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. Intriguingly, D E Shaw said goodbye to the largest stake of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $1.2 million in stock. David Dreman’s Dreman Value Management also sold off its small position in HSBC. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 1 fund heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC). These stocks are The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), China Mobile Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:CHL), Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE:NVS), and Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to HSBC’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
KO 39 19229351 -6
CHL 13 328225 -2
NVS 25 1213770 -2
ORCL 50 5511170 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $6.57 billion. That figure was $744 million in HSBC’s case. Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Mobile Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:CHL) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE:HSBC) is even less popular than CHL. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): A Rare European Stock That Hedge Funds LikeHedge Funds Bail On Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD) As Trump’s Tariffs...Hedge Funds Sell Schlumberger Limited (SLB) As Shale Production Fears MountThere’s Something About Unilever N.V. (UN) That Billionaire Ken Fisher...Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves This Indian IT CompanyMore and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Bail On Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD) As Trump’s Tariffs Sting and Debt Piles Up Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): A Rare European Stock That Hedge Funds Like Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves This Indian IT Company Hedge Funds Sell Schlumberger Limited (SLB) As Shale Production Fears Mount More and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) There’s Something About Unilever N.V. (UN) That Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves Are Hedge Funds Right to Avoid Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)? 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.