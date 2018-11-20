Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Selling UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF)

Published on December 23, 2018 at 6:48 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

During the first half of the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Is UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) a buy, sell, or hold? Investors who are in the know are getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions were trimmed by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that umbf isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are more than 8,000 funds in operation today, Our experts hone in on the aristocrats of this group, approximately 700 funds. These investment experts shepherd bulk of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by keeping track of their highest performing stock picks, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

What have hedge funds been doing with UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in UMBF heading into this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with UMBF Positions

Among these funds, Fisher Asset Management held the most valuable stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF), which was worth $37.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Third Avenue Management which amassed $7.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Millennium Management, and Two Sigma Advisors were also bullish on UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedgies who were dropping their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Breogan Vazquez’s Breogan Capital sold off the biggest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth about $2.1 million in stock, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $0.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) but similarly valued. These stocks are Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM), Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT), and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU). This group of stocks’ market values resemble UMBF’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LILAK 19 394253 0
SM 25 580195 3
UNIT 14 268082 -4
AU 10 193265 -2
Average 17 358949 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $359 million. That figure was $54 million in UMBF’s case. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard SM might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hecla Mining Company (HL) AnymoreDo Hedge Funds Love Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)?FutureFuel Corp. (FF): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)Hedge Funds Are Betting On Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) a Good Stock to Buy? Forest Hill Capital Is Really Fond of Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Betting On Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Hedge Funds Are Betting On Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) Should You Buy Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)? Hedge Funds Are Buying BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.