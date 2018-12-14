Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Selling Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Published on December 14, 2018 at 10:01 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Is Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) a buy, sell, or hold? Money managers are taking a pessimistic view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets dropped by 8 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SRC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Jeremy Mindich - Scopia Capital

We’re going to analyze the fresh hedge fund action regarding Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

What have hedge funds been doing with Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -28% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SRC over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SRC_dec2018

Among these funds, Scopia Capital held the most valuable stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), which was worth $150.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Knighthead Capital which amassed $72.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital, Renaissance Technologies, and Permian Investment Partners were also bullish on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) has witnessed a decline in interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there exists a select few hedgies that elected to cut their positions entirely heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Michael Weinstock’s Monarch Alternative Capital dumped the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $42.9 million in stock, and John Orrico’s Water Island Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $12.6 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 8 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC). We will take a look at Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP), and Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SRC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ZNGA 26 614239 3
BPMC 27 614433 3
EGP 5 17676 -3
SIG 26 383109 3
Average 21 407364 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $407 million. That figure was $466 million in SRC’s case. Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BPMC might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Betting On Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)Is Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Cott Corporation (COT)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Mangrove Partners: Performance, AUM, and Holdings HG Vora Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings 13G Filing: Senator Investment Group and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Here’s What Smart Money Thinks of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) (SRC) Why These 5 Stocks are Losing Ground Today Do Hedge Funds Love Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)? 5 High Dividend Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Fleeing Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.