Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Selling Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Published on December 13, 2018 at 10:09 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the September quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors endured a torrid quarter, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) the right pick for your portfolio? Investors who are in the know are becoming less hopeful. The number of long hedge fund positions decreased by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that GPK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. GPK was in 25 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with GPK positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Josh Friedman Canyon Capital

Joshua Friedman of Canyon Capital

Let’s analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

How have hedgies been trading Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 25 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -7% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in GPK over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

GPK_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Canyon Capital Advisors, managed by Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis, holds the most valuable position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Canyon Capital Advisors has a $217.2 million position in the stock, comprising 3% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Israel Englander of Millennium Management, with a $84.5 million position; 0.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism encompass Malcolm Fairbairn’s Ascend Capital, Lee Ainslie’s Maverick Capital and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Seeing as Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has witnessed declining sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of funds that decided to sell off their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group dumped the biggest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $14.1 million in stock, and John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $11.3 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). We will take a look at Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB), and Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to GPK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ESNT 30 463408 2
BTU 34 2098132 10
SEB 9 68012 -1
UNVR 33 854211 0
Average 26.5 870941 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $871 million. That figure was $771 million in GPK’s case. Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard BTU might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love RealPage, Inc. (RP)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Orbotech Ltd. (ORBK)Hedge Funds Are Betting On ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Hedge Funds Are Snapping...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Selling Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) With Moody’s Turning Positive On Consumer Durables Stocks, Here Are 5 That Billionaires Are Bullish On Why Do Hedge Funds Like Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)? Five Consumer Durable Stocks Hedge Funds Are Bullish On Hedge Funds Are Overweight Packaging Stocks Hedge Funds Love These Five Consumer Durables Stocks Heavy Insider Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), BNY Mellon (BK), Graphic Packaging (GPK) Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor 15 Most Important Medical Discoveries of 2018 The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.