Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Placing Big Bets On Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)

Published on November 25, 2018 at 8:30 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track more than 700 prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ recent losses in Facebook. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) in this article.

Following two quarters of declines, hedge funds were collectively buying back into Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) during Q3, as there was a 7% increase in the number of hedge fund shareholders. Seth Wunder’s Black-and-White Capital and David Rosen’s Rubric Capital Management were among the funds to go long CZR during Q3. While several funds opened positions in Caesars during the September quarter, it wasn’t quite enough to lift the stock onto our countdown of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds, as it landed in 47th place, being owned by 63 of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey.

Today there are plenty of methods market participants put to use to grade publicly traded companies. Some of the less utilized methods are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best money managers can trounce the market by a superb amount (see the details here).

Parag Vora - HG Vora Capital

What does the smart money think about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 62 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, an increase of 7% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 71 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CZR heading into this year. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

CZR_nov2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Canyon Capital Advisors, managed by Joshua Friedman and Mitchell Julis, holds the biggest position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Canyon Capital Advisors has a $695.7 million position in the stock, comprising 9.5% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Senator Investment Group, managed by Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin, which holds a $451 million position; 5.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other professional money managers with similar optimism encompass Parag Vora’s HG Vora Capital Management, George Soros’ Soros Fund Management and Edward A. Mule’s Silver Point Capital.

Now, key hedge funds have jumped into Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) headfirst. Gates Capital Management, managed by Jeffrey Gates, assembled the most outsized position in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Gates Capital Management had $68.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Weinstock’s Monarch Alternative Capital also made a $51.3 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new CZR positions are Roberto Mignone’s Bridger Management and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) but similarly valued. We will take a look at China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH), Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM), Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCE), and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to CZR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ZNH 5 17559 1
BFAM 16 331548 -1
FCE 34 1777751 -9
ALSN 24 1487235 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 20 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $904 million. That figure was $4.32 billion in CZR’s case. Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) is the least popular one with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Underwhelmed by Sanofi (SNY)’s Growth ProspectsIs It Time to Follow Hedge Funds Into BP p.l.c. (BP)?Billionaire Ken Fisher is Betting Big on this Japanese Banking GiantIs Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)Is Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Trapeze Asset Management Q3 Investor Letter: Bull Market to Keep Roaring; Gold & Oil Undervalued HG Vora Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Brevan Howard Asset Management, EJF Capital, David Einhorn, CoreSite Realty Corp (COR), Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR), Restoration Robotics Inc (HAIR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Cerrano Capital, WideOpenWest Inc (WOW), Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNST), Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: ValueAct Capital, David Tepper, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY), Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), and More 3 Surprising Stocks That Billionaires We’re Buying Up for 2018 Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), Vale SA (ADR) (VALE): Contrarian Capital Scored Big Betting on These Stocks 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.