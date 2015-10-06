Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)

Published on December 18, 2018 at 11:35 am by Al Green in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Like everyone else, elite investors make mistakes. Some of their top consensus picks, such as Amazon, Facebook and Alibaba, have not done well in October due to various reasons. Nevertheless, the data show elite investors’ consensus picks have done well on average over the long-term. The top 30 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of September 2018 returned an average of 6.7% through November 15th whereas the S&P 500 Index ETF gained only 2.6% during the same period. Because their consensus picks have done well, we pay attention to what elite funds think before doing extensive research on a stock. In this article, we take a closer look at One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) from the perspective of those elite funds.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. OLP was in 6 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with OLP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that OLP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8,000 funds with their doors open at present, Our experts look at the aristocrats of this club, around 700 funds. These money managers watch over most of the hedge fund industry’s total capital, and by shadowing their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has identified many investment strategies that have historically outrun the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 24% since February 2017 (through December 3rd) even though the market was up nearly 23% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

What have hedge funds been doing with One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 6 hedge funds with a bullish position in OLP at the beginning of this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds OLP Positions

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies has the number one position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP), worth close to $22.3 million, accounting for less than 0.1%% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Millennium Management, led by Israel Englander, holding a $1.7 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions encompass John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: D E Shaw. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because none of the 700+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified OLP as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) but similarly valued. We will take a look at TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT), Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM), Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), and Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI). This group of stocks’ market values match OLP’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TTGT 15 87997 1
FBM 8 17215 0
CINR 2 8039 0
CIVI 12 55693 0
Average 9.25 42236 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 9.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $42 million. That figure was $26 million in OLP’s case. TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard TTGT might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG)?Should You Buy The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)?Should You Buy Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)?Hedge Funds Are Selling EnerSys (ENS)Is Ferro Corporation (FOE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Add One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) to Your Portfolio? Should You Sell RAIT Financial Trust (RAS)? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)? Gramercy Capital Corp. (GKK): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Bullish, What Should You Do? One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP): Hedge Funds Are Bearish and Insiders Are Bullish, What Should You Do? 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.