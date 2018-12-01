Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Published on December 3, 2018 at 10:59 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as Dan Loeb and David Tepper make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentive to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) from the perspective of those elite funds.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was in 38 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. MCD investors should be aware of a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 44 hedge funds in our database with MCD holdings at the end of the previous quarter. The number of shareholders the company had at the end of the third quarter wasn’t enough for it to rank as one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds in Q3 of 2018.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as underperforming, outdated investment vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts choose to focus on the masters of this group, approximately 700 funds. These money managers preside over most of all hedge funds’ total capital, and by observing their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has found a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 index by 6 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 26.1% since February 2017 even though the market was up nearly 19% during the same period. We just shared a list of 11 short targets in our latest quarterly update.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

The American fast food company reported strong third-quarter earnings, with revenues coming in at $5.37 billion and earnings at $2.10 per share. McDonald’s logged low guest counts at its U.S. locations, despite posting healthy increases in overseas markets.

Despite this, the burger giant was able to record a comps gain of 2.4% in the country, prompted by higher average check drove sales, due to affirmative product mix shifts, price increases in the menu, and online initiatives. The company’s long-term aim is for 95% of McDonald’s establishments to be franchisee-owned. This strategy has succeeded in lowering costs for the burger giant, leading to better margins and earnings.

The last major insider share purchase came at the hands of board member John J. Mulligan, who purchased 1,600 shares at $128.94. With the stock trading at $188.51, as of this writing, it was certainly a lucrative purchase for Mulligan.

We’re going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action encompassing McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

What does the smart money think about McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 38 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -14% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MCD over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

MCD_dec2018

The largest stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $352.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $177 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Adage Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Marshall Wace LLP.

Due to the fact that McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there is a sect of fund managers who were dropping their full holdings heading into Q3. At the top of the heap, Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies cut the largest investment of the 700 funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $77.7 million in stock. Alexander Mitchell’s fund, Scopus Asset Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $47 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 6 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD). We will take a look at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to MCD’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ABT 53 1698396 -1
PM 41 2897202 -2
MMM 34 355750 1
HON 47 2452575 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 43.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1851 million. That figure was $1161 million in MCD’s case. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is the least popular one with only 34 bullish hedge fund positions. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ABT might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is Why You Should Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) NowIs Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)Should You Buy The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)?Do Hedge Funds Love CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, Elliott Management, Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD), GTT Communications Inc (GTT), Butler National Co. (BUKS), and More Hedge Funds’ #1 Stock Picks in Video Games, Casinos, Restaurants, & More Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD): Three Companies to (Potentially) Win from Trump-Kim Deal 11 Fastest Growing Franchises in the US in 2018 Five Dividend Stocks to Follow Hedge Funds Into Market Movers Today: Rovio Entertainment Oyj (ROVVF), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), J C Penney Company Inc (JCP), Gap Inc (GPS), and More Market Correction in 2018? Hedge Funds Say You Should Own These 5 Stocks 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.