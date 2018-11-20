Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Dumping Lands’ End, Inc. (LE)

Published on December 20, 2018 at 8:19 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The 700+ hedge funds and money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of September 30. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund positions. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers recently. LE was in 14 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with LE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that le isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

ESL INVESTMENTS

We’re going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Hedge fund activity in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -13% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LE over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with LE Positions

More specifically, ESL Investments was the largest shareholder of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE), with a stake worth $99.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing ESL Investments was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $5 million. GAMCO Investors, Hawk Ridge Management, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there is a sect of hedge funds that decided to sell off their positions entirely heading into Q3. Intriguingly, Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management dumped the largest position of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $3.6 million in stock, and Chet Kapoor’s Tenzing Global Investors was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $2.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE). These stocks are Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW), On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK), Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX), and Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble LE’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LLNW 17 43858 -1
ONDK 21 163797 4
ANCX 3 16165 0
CHCT 9 65636 -1
Average 12.5 72364 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $72 million. That figure was $113 million in LE’s case. On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ONDK might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Do Hedge Funds Love CGI Group Inc. (GIB)?Hedge Funds Are Betting On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Do Hedge Funds Love Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL)?Is Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Betting On China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13D Filing: ESL Partners, L.P. and Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) 13G Filing: Fairholme (FAIRX) and Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) Executive at Media and Entertainment Company Sells Stock after Share Price Surges, Plus Other Interesting Insider Transactions Is Lands’ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? 10 Stocks Insiders and Hedge Funds Are Crazy About (part 1) Another Investor Talks About Shorting “Cult” Stock Tesla (TSLA), Plus Talks Longs and Shorts in Dell, Gaia, and Land’s End CEO of Natus Medical Inc. (BABY) Buys Shares, Plus Other Fresh Notable Insider Transactions 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018 16 Good Excuses to Miss Work for a Few Days
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.